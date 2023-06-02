Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.30 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 324,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,553 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

