Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

