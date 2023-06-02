Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,018 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $31,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.01.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.