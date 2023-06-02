Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,168,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of EZCORP worth $33,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

