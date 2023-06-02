Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 252.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

