Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,799 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $33,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $188,326. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $14.22 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.