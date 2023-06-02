Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 240 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Globant Price Performance

Globant Profile

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $186.82 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

