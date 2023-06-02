Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 284,138 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,001,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.