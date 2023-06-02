Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,751 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $31,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 248,311 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

NYSE OUT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

