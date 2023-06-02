Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,205 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.08%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

