Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

DIOD opened at $91.15 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

