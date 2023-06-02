Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Richard Dallas White Sells 2,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Diodes Trading Up 1.5 %
Diodes stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.