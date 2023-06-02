DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,366 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DISH Network by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,650,000 shares of company stock worth $19,599,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

