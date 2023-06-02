DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,834 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $57.20 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

