Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $290.34

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $290.34 and last traded at $291.93, with a volume of 26467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.10 and a 200 day moving average of $336.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

