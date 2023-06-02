Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $290.34

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $290.34 and last traded at $291.93, with a volume of 26467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.10 and a 200 day moving average of $336.55.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

