Douglas Bruggeman Sells 3,500 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading

