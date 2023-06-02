Douglas Bruggeman Sells 3,500 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
REX American Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
