Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

