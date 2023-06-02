Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39.

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

