Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.