Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

