Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

