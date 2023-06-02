Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 1,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

