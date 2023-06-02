Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 1,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Richard Mora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
