Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $219.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

