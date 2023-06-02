Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

