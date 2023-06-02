Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 196.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

