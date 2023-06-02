Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

