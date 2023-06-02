FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,054.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donofrio acquired 8,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,363.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

