First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 855.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.