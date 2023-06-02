First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 35,614 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 335.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

