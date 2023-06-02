First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 44,309 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $645.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

