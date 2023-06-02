First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 94,930 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ecovyst by 21.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.94 million. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.