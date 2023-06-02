First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67.

MCRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.