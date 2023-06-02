First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 430,094 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,364,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,833,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.3 %

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anywhere Real Estate

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.