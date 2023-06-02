First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 61,036 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLUS opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

