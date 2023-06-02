First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of IRTC opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

