First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,030. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $87.31 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.