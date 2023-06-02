First Trust Advisors LP Buys 160,493 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $891.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

