First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,258 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,660 shares of company stock valued at $156,577 in the last 90 days. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

