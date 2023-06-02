First Trust Advisors LP Buys 19,321 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $4,128,091 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Alarm.com stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.