First Trust Advisors LP Buys 32,104 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

