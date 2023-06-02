First Trust Advisors LP Buys 86,598 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

