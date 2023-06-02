First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Kadant by 5,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $191.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.39. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.