First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

COKE stock opened at $680.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $694.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

