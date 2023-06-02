First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Trading Up 1.3 %

LRN opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

