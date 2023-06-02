First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 924.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,354,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

