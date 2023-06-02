First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Strategic Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.