First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Strategic Education Stock Performance
Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Strategic Education Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
Strategic Education Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Education (STRA)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.