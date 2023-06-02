First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $247.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

