First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,987,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after acquiring an additional 428,546 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,159,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

