First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.