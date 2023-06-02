First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.66 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $45.89 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock valued at $63,644. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

